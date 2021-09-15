4 accused of stealing nearly $2 million in merchandise from SoCal retailers

Four people were arrested by California Highway Patrol investigators and accused of stealing nearly $2 million in merchandise from 43 different retailers in Southern California. (California Highway Patrol photos)

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. – Four people were arrested by California Highway Patrol investigators and accused of stealing nearly $2 million in merchandise from 43 different retailers in Southern California.

The investigation comes after TJX Companies Inc., the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, determined stores in the region were being “repeatedly victimized” by a team of people, CHP said in a news release this week. CHP says its Organized Retail Theft team observed two Anaheim residents, Jaime Mendoza, 36, and Maritza Guerrero, 31, steal multiple items from stores before delivering them to a mobile home in Midway City in Orange County.

Officers served a search warrant at the mobile home, finding it packed “nearly floor to ceiling” with stolen merchandise. Four self-storage units tied to the suspects also were located, each containing stolen items, according to CHP.

In all, investigators determined the stolen merchandise was valued at $1,907,303 and belonged to nearly four dozen different stores. CHP said all of the merchandise had store tags on them and several items featured security sensors still intact. Some $65,000 in cash also was recovered.

Four suspects were arrested Aug. 31 for their roles in the alleged crime ring: Mendoza, Guerrero, 48-year-old Yolanda De la Rosa and 55-year-old Jaime De la Rosa.

They were booked into county jail with their case slated to be reviewed by the Orange County District Attorney’s office.