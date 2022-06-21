INDEPENDENCE, Calif. (AP) — Nearly 350,000 rainbow trout must be euthanized as California wildlife officials battle bacteria outbreaks at two fish hatcheries in the eastern Sierra.

Fish and Wildlife officials said Monday that the naturally occurring bacteria, Lactococcus petuari, was first detected in April at Black Rock and Fish Springs hatcheries in Inyo County. The facilities provide fish for stocking waterways in California’s inland deserts.

The department is contracting with an external vendor to provide catchable rainbow trout for planting in waterways later this summer.