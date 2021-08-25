300-acre South Fire burns 2 structures, prompts evacuations in Lytle Creek area

Evacuations were in place as crews battled the 300-acre South Fire in the Lytle Creek area that had burned at least two structures Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was burning near the 15 Freeway, in the area of Lytle Creek and Duncan roads, north of the Glen Helen Parkway. Crews responded to the location shortly before 2 p.m.

The flames were 0% contained as of about 3:20 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

At least 100 homes in the area were being threatened and evacuations were ordered, according to Bennett Malloy of Cal Fire San Bernardino. Crews were going door to door to get people out, he said.

Evacuations are in place on Lytle Creek Road, south of the Ranger Station, west of Sierra Avenue, north of the 15 Fwy, and east of Duncan Canyon to the foothills, according the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

An order to shelter in place is in effect in all areas north of the Lytle Creek Ranger Station on Lytle Creek Road, the Sheriff’s Department said.

An evacuation shelter has been established at the Jessie Turner Center located at 15556 Summit Ave. in Fontana. An evacuation center for large animals is also available at the Devore Animal Shelter.

Sky5 was overhead just after 3 p.m. as aerial video showed structures burning. Authorities confirmed at least two structures had burned.

Flames could also be seen burning near transmission lines, which distribute power across the state, according to Malloy.

“They could cause a larger area outage,” he said. “It’s also dangerous for firefighters on the ground. … There’s a very real threat to the firefighters working below or beside them that they could be electrocuted.”

The flames are being fueled by winds of 25 to 30 mph, Malloy said.

“We’re at kind of a pivotal point here, this time in the afternoon, it’s hot, it’s windy. We’re expecting more winds tonight,” Malloy said. “Those are going to present challenges for these firefighters, these canyons are very steep, it’s very rugged terrain, the vegetation is cured and ready to burn.”

At least 100 firefighters were at the scene, along with numerous air assets, the department said.

No injuries have been reported.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Lytle Creek: #SBCoFD OS “South” Fire.



▶️Ordering point @CALFIREBDU



▶️Unified command with @CALFIREBDU @SanBernardinoNF .



▶️Structures & infrastructure Threatened



▶️ 100+ acres, 0% contained



▶️100+ firefighters and numerous air assets on scene. pic.twitter.com/FGKCL1oqIC — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) August 25, 2021

#SouthFire An evacuation shelter has been established at the Jessie Turner Center. pic.twitter.com/eIozD7s2oI — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) August 25, 2021