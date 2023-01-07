Video shared to the Citizen app shows the scene of a fatal shooting in Hollywood on Jan. 7, 2023.

LOS ANGELES — One man is dead and two others were wounded after a gunman opened fire just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Saturday morning.

Three men in their early-to-mid 30s were struck as they exited a building near Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue at 1:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

All three men were shot several times.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in stable condition.

Very limited information is available about the suspects, who fled in a vehicle northbound on Cherokee Avenue, according to the LAPD.

It’s unknown if the shooting was gang-related, though Detective Sean Kinchla noted that there were likely many witnesses.

“Hollywood is a very busy place, especially at nighttime hours, 1 a.m.,” Kinchla told KTLA. “You have clubs getting out, restaurants open and there were a lot of people in the area.”

Alexis Lewis and Alex Torres contributed to this report.