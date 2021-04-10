3 kids stabbed to death in LA; search for killer underway

LOS ANGELES — Three children were fatally stabbed in Reseda Saturday morning and police were still searching for the killer about three hours later, authorities said.

The stabbings occurred in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard about 9:30 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes told KTLA around noon. Officers continue to search for a suspect in the killings.

Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times the children’s grandmother reported the crime.

No other details have been released.

