3 children under the age of 8 found dead in Merced County apartment, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after three children were found dead inside of an apartment in Le Grand on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 2:00 p.m., deputies were called out to an apartment near Brice and Cook streets for a welfare check.
When deputies arrived, they went into the apartment, where they found three children dead and a woman who was injured. Officials say all three of the children were under the age of 8.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her condition is currently unknown.
Deputies have not said how the children died, but say they believe the woman’s injuries were self-inflicted.
It is unknown at this time how the children and the woman are related.
Authorities say the incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.
No other details have been released by investigators at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 385-7445.