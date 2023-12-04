A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook the Orange County area Monday evening.

The earthquake was reported around 8:09 p.m., about one mile east of Fullerton, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Preliminary data from the USGS reported that the earthquake had a depth of about 6.6 miles, and estimated intensity of the shaking was considered “light.”

There are currently no reports of any damage or injuries, and there have yet to be any responses on the USGS “Felt Report.”

If you experienced shaking in your area, you can fill out the Felt Report online.

