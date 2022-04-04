SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police have announced an arrest in Sunday morning’s mass shooting that left six people dead and 12 others wounded.

Investigators said they identified 26-year-old Dandre Martin as a “related suspect.” Martin faces charges on suspicion of assault and illegal firearm possession.

Police had initially said they were searching for at least two people responsible for the deadly shooting.

The arrest comes after SWAT team members and detectives served search warrants at three homes, police reported. During their searches, at least one handgun was recovered.

Sacramento police said over 100 shell casings were found at the scene in the area of K and 10th streets. At least three buildings and three vehicles were hit by the deadly gunfire.

This story is developing. Check back for udpates.