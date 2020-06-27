24 arrested after protest in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Activists are calling for the release of nearly two dozen protesters who were arrested on charges of unlawful assembly in Beverly Hills, saying holding them until they could each post $5,000 bail was excessive and heightens the risk of getting sick amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Police confirmed 23 protesters were arrested Friday night after they ignored repeated orders to leave a neighborhood.

The unlawful assembly in the area of Rexford Dr & Carmelita Ave has ended with arrests being made. Protesters have now left the City. — Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) June 27, 2020

On June 14, the city issued an order restricting nighttime assemblies after a noisy protest disturbed residents. The order warned that violators can face arrest and be charged with a misdemeanor.