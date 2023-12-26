Hundreds of thousands of people will line the streets of Pasadena and millions will watch around the globe as the 135th Rose Parade Presented by Honda ushers in the new year on Jan. 1, 2024.

The theme of the 2024 Rose Parade is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.” The 2024 Grand Marshall is Audra McDonald, a multi-award-winning performer from theater, music and television.

The parade features dozens of elaborate floats, 19 marching bands and 18 equestrian units.

How to watch the Rose Parade on television:

L.A.’s Very Own KTLA 5 is your local home for live coverage of the 2024 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day, including exclusive behind-the-scenes access.

Our coverage begins with an encore broadcast of the 2023 Rose Parade at 4:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day, followed by Backstage at the Parade live at 6:00 a.m. and KTLA’s Rose Parade Countdown live at 7:00 a.m.

The 135th Rose Parade Presented by Honda begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at approximately 10:00 a.m. If you miss the live broadcast, KTLA 5 will air replays from 10 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

KTLA 5 Rose Parade Broadcast Schedule (all times Pacific):

4 a.m. – 6 a.m. – The 134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda (originally aired Jan. 2, 2023)

– The 134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda (originally aired Jan. 2, 2023) 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. – Backstage at the Parade (live)

– Backstage at the Parade (live) 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Rose Parade Countdown (live)

– Rose Parade Countdown (live) 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. – The 135th Rose Parade Presented by Honda (live)

– The 135th Rose Parade Presented by Honda (live) 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – The 135 Rose Parade Presented by Honda (replays)

How to stream the Rose Parade:

If you don’t have an antenna, cable, or satellite service, you can still watch live parade coverage and the replays for free through KTLA 5’s streaming app, KTLA+, and on KTLA.com.

KTLA+ can be installed on all Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV devices, and select Samsung Smart TVs. You can also stream KTLA 5 24/7 on YouTube TV.

The parade will also stream live on KTLA’s official YouTube channel and be available as a replay afterward.

The Rose Parade Band Cam:

Marching bands from across the nation and around the world will participate in the 2024 Rose Parade, and KTLA 5 is excited to offer an exclusive view of their performances once again.

The Rose Parade Band Cam provides a live, unedited and unnarrated view of the bands with synchronized audio as they travel through the TV broadcast zone. The live stream will be available at KTLA.com/bandcam and streaming live on KTLA’s Facebook page.

For millions of people around the world, the Rose Parade is an iconic New Year’s Day tradition.

The Rose Parade travels 5 ½ miles down Colorado Blvd. and features four types of entries: floral-decorated floats entered by a participating corporation, non-profit organization or municipality, equestrian units, bands, and Tournament Entries. Rose Parade participants have long histories with the Tournament of Roses and keep the traditions alive.

The earliest Tournament of Roses welcomed 3,000 spectators to its first parade filled with beautiful, horse-drawn carriages covered in flowers. More than a century later, the parade floats are a marvel of state-of-the-art technology, all tucked away beneath flowers and other all-natural materials.