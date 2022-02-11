2 things you can legally throw out of a car in California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There are two things you can legally throw out of a car in California, according to the state’s vehicle code – specifically California Vehicle Code 23114.

According to the CHP, a driver can technically spill clear water onto the roadway or feathers from live birds. However, the law stipulates that they have to be live birds.

Highway patrol officers warn that debris flying from vehicles can be a very real problem. According to a AAA study, more than 200,000 crashes involved debris on U.S. roadways between 2012 and 2016. Around two-thirds of debris-related crashes were due to items falling from a vehicle.

The California Vehicle Code also stipulates that it’s illegal to operate a snowmobile for the purpose of pursuing deer or other game mammals with the intent to harass them.