The scene of where two individuals climbed a building Friday night on Dec. 2 (San Mateo Police Department).

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Two individuals were arrested Friday after they drunkenly entered a building under construction, the San Mateo Police Department (SMPD) announced in a Facebook post. The two subjects then climbed up the scaffolding on site towards a crane on the site.

Police then ordered the two people out of the structure. One ran away from the scene, and the other tried to hide, according to police. Both were eventually captured by police.

The two unidentified suspects were arrested for being drunk in public, trespassing and resisting arrest, police said. Both SMPD and the San Mateo County Sheriff responded to the scene.

SMPD did not provide an exact location of the incident. KRON4 reached out to the San Mateo Police Department for more information but has yet to hear back.