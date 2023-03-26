(KTXL) — Two people were shot at a Sikh temple in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting occurred the temple at the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society located on the 7600 block of Bradshaw Road. The area is near Gerber Road about five miles east of Highway 99.

The condition of the victims are unknown.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amar Gandhi said the shooting is not related to a hate crime and described the incident as a shootout between two people who knew each other.

Gandhi said the confrontation between the two people started as a hand-to-hand incident and turned into a shootout.

According to an Instagram post, the temple hosted festivities on Sunday.

A Sikh Society parade and celebration began taking place at 10 a.m. and festivities were set to continue until 5 p.m.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.