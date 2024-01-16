(KRON) — Two people are confirmed as having been killed when a small, single-engine plane crashed into the ocean waters off Half Moon Bay Sunday night, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed. In an FAA accident and incident notification, two total fatalities were listed in connection with the crash.

The plane, a homebuilt model Cozy Mark IV, was destroyed in the crash. The plane crashed into the ocean under “unknown circumstances,” the FAA said.

There were a total of two people on board the plane when it crashed, the pilot and one passenger according to the FAA. The body of a woman was found Monday in the water near where the plane crashed.

Officials said it was likely she was associated with the plane crash, given she was found in the same area. The identities of those on board the plane have not been released at this time. The plane was seen flying “erratically” near Moss Beach on Sunday prior to the crash.

The plane initially took off from Hayward Executive Airport on Sunday before landing at Half Moon Bay Airport a short while later, according to FlightAware. The plane took off again from Half Moon Bay Airport shortly before crashing into the ocean, the NTSB said.