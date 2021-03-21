2 men accused of stealing ATM lead officers on chase

Charles Fettel, 35, and Raymond Loftin, 36, are seen in photos provided by the West Covina Police Department.

Two men suspected of stealing an ATM led West Covina officers on a pursuit before crashing into a fence Sunday, officials said.

Officers got a call about a burglary in progress around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Azusa and Rowland avenues.

They arrived and immediately noticed an ATM was missing, with a trail of debris left at the scene. The machine had apparently been forcibly pulled out using chains, the West Covina Police Department said in a news release.

Police followed the debris and found the stolen ATM and a commercial flatbed truck abandoned in a residential area.

As they searched the perimeter, they spotted a “getaway vehicle” with two men inside, police said.

The driver didn’t yield when officers tried to stop the vehicle, kickstarting a short pursuit that ended with the suspect vehicle slamming into a fence on South Duggan Avenue in Azusa.

After crashing, the two men got out and tried to flee on foot, but they were eventually found and taken into custody, police said.

The suspects were identified as Charles Fettel, 35, and Raymond Loftin, 36, both residents of San Bernardino.

The pair was arrested on suspicion of burglary and grand theft, according to the Police Department.

Bail for Fettel was set at $75,000, while Loftin was being held on a no-bail warrant.