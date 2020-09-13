2 sheriff’s deputies ‘ambushed,’ shot at Los Angeles train station

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the person who shot two deputies as they sat in their patrol car Saturday night, authorities said.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter that the male and female deputies were ambushed and shot multiple times. They are in surgery as authorities search for the suspect.

Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

“They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s department said on Twitter.

