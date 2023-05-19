The entrance to Lake Elsinore Diamond stadium, home of the Lake Elsinore Storm minor league baseball team. (Google Earth)

A gas explosion at the Lake Elsinore minor league baseball stadium in Riverside County sent two people to the hospital on Friday afternoon.

Authorities received reports of the explosion at Lake Elsinore Diamond Stadium, or Storm Stadium, around 4:21 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department and Cal Fire.

Two people were burned and were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The stadium is home to the Lake Elsinore Storm, a Single-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

“Tonight’s game in Lake Elsinore has been postponed due to an accident in the home clubhouse. While no players were involved, our thoughts and prayers go out to the contracted workers who were injured. We will be providing assistance to the Storm and those affected by the incident, and we will provide updates on their game schedule when appropriate,” the Padres said in a statement.

The stadium was evacuated and the Storm’s game against the Inland Empire 66ers on Friday night was postponed.

“Due to an incident at the stadium, today and tomorrow’s game will be postponed until further notice,” the Storm announced on Twitter.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Local gas companies were notified and responded to the scene.

It’s unclear whether any fans were inside the stadium when the explosion occurred.