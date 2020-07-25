2 coyote attacks prompt SoCal city to close trail

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Two people were bitten by a coyote in two separate attacks on a Southern California trail on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the city of Mission Viejo in Orange County says a woman was jogging on the Jeronimo Open Space when a coyote bit her lower left calf, leaving four puncture wounds.

A second person said they were bitten on the left ankle while they were on the trail around 6:30 a.m. Both went to the hospital for treatment.

The city shut the trail pending an investigation by animal control officers and California Department of Fish and Wildlife.