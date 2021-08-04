2 California wolf packs produced pups in 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reports two wolf packs produced pups this year.

The Lassen and Whaleback packs produced at least a dozen pups this year. A third wolf pack was confirmed in May, but it’s unclear if the wolves have reproduced. A wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity says this is the first time in more than 100 years that California has had at least two packs with pups.

Wolves lost federal protection in January. But the center says they remain protected under the state’s endangered species act. Ranchers say wolves prey on livestock.