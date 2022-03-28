INDIO, Calif. – Two U.S. citizens were arrested Thursday night in Indio on suspicion of attempting to smuggle seven Mexican citizens into the country.

According to officials with United States Customs and Border Protection, the incident happened on Mar. 24 around 10:40 p.m. when agents stopped a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado on Interstate 10 near Golf Center Parkway. As officers approached the truck, they saw three individuals in the bed of the vehicle and another four in the rear cab.

The agents were able to determine that both the driver and the passenger were U.S. citizens, while the seven individuals in the bed and the rear were Mexico citizens who did not have legal permission to enter the country, according to CBP.

After taking all of the occupants into custody, agents discovered and seized a loaded Glock 27, 10 rounds of ammunition, and more than $8,500 in cash.

All individuals involved were transported to the Indio Border Patrol station and will be processed and booked accordingly.