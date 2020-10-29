19-year-old woman accused of smuggling meth at border checkpoint

Images shared by U.S. Border Patrol show the way meth was hidden inside an SUV at an Imperial County border checkpoint east of San Diego.

EL CENTRO, Calif. — Border Patrol agents seized methamphetamine from a 19-year-old woman’s car at a checkpoint in Imperial County, to the east of San Diego, Wednesday evening.

The woman pulled up to the checkpoint on state Route 86 north of El Centro shortly before 10:30 p.m., according to authorities. A drug-sniffing dog took an interest in her Chevrolet SUV while it was waiting in line, so agents asked the woman to pull aside for a full inspection, agents said.

That’s when they say they found four vacuum-sealed packages of drugs hidden inside two car battery boosters and two power converters inside the car. In all, agents say they found about 15 pounds of meth with an estimated value of $33,750.

Border Patrol arrested the driver, a 19-year-old U.S. citizen, and turned her, the vehicle and the drugs over to the Drug Enforcement Agency to take over the investigation.