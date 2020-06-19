16th inmate dies at Calif. prison hit hardest by virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another inmate has died at the California prison hit the hardest by the coronavirus, bringing the number of prisoners who have died statewide to 18.

Officials said Thursday an inmate at the California Institution for Men in Chino in San Bernardino County, died Wednesday at an outside hospital from what appear to be complications related to the virus. A total of 16 people have died at that prison, which has nearly 500 active cases.

Two inmates died elsewhere, one at the nearby California Institution for Women and the other at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe.