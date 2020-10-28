Crews reach 16% containment on Blue Ridge Fire that scorched 14,334 acres in Yorba Linda area

Fire crews battling the Blue Ridge Fire that sparked Monday in Orange County are experiencing better weather conditions as they focus on containment and structure protection Wednesday.

“Our firefighters have done an amazing job over the last 48 hours,” Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Greg Barta said.

No visible flames could be seen Wednesday morning as winds died down in the Yorba Linda area and crews continued to work to keep hot spots from flaring up. “Things are definitely improving out here,” Barta said.

The size of the wildfire was downgraded from 15,200 acres to 14,334 acres as containment reached 16%, according to a CalFire update.

#BlueRidgeFire off Blue Ridge Dr and Big Horn Mountain Way in Orange county is 14,334 acres and 16% contained. In Unified Command with @OCFA_PIO



Evacuations in progress. For more info: @OCSheriff https://t.co/gQMp5iK65E pic.twitter.com/xY2shCr9nw — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 28, 2020

About 1,000 firefighters are now assisting in the fight to slow the spread of the fire, which jumped the 71 Freeway Tuesday and prompted officials to issue evacuation orders for parts of Chino Hills.

“It’s hard to leave your home,” Chino Hills resident Raquel Gallegos said.

Multiple homes were damaged in Yorba Linda, where the fire erupted about 1 p.m. Monday, CalFire stated in its update.

The Orange County Fire Authority has confirmed damage to at least 10 homes in Yorba Linda.

Powerful Santa Ana winds pushed the fire’s rapid growth as it burned through thousands of acres Monday and Tuesday.

About 2,500 homes were under evacuation orders in Yorba Linda and nearly 6,000 in Chino Hills, according to the Fire Authority. The city of Brea announced evacuation orders for 276 homes.

Orange County residents can enter their address on this page on the county website to see if they’re under evacuation orders and sign up for alerts on AlertOC.org.

Map of Orange County evacuations:

Map of San Bernardino County evacuations:

Those living in Chino Hills can visit the city website or follow the city’s official Twitter account for updates.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department announced Wednesday morning that evacuations would be lifted for the southern portion of Diamond Bar at 10 a.m.

**EVACUATION WARNING LIFTED** As of 10:00 am this morning, the evacuation warning for the southern portion of Diamond Bar will be lifted.#BlueRidgeFire#LACoFD pic.twitter.com/iraEae8pV1 — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 28, 2020

No injuries have been reported in the Blue Ridge Fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Two firefighters were critically injured fighting the Silverado Fire, which is also burning in Orange County.

That blaze had scorched 13,354 acres and was 5% contained as of Tuesday night.