14-year-old boy suspected of shooting LA officer: report

LOS ANGELES — An officer was shot near a police station in the Historic South Central neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday morning, and a young teen is suspected in the attack, according to a local news station.

The shooting was reported shortly after 5 a.m. near the intersection of East 34th Street and South Central Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

The officer was conscious and breathing while being transported to a local hospital after the shooting, Lomeli said.

Police set up a large perimeter around the area during their search for the gunman.

The suspected shooter has been taken into custody, Lomeli said.

According to FOX 11, the officer was driving to work at the LAPD’s Newton Station in a pickup when he suffered a graze wound to his head, and police took a 14-year-old boy into custody who was in possession of a gun.

Check back for updates on this developing story.