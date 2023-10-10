While no one matched all six numbers in Monday’s record setting $1.56 billion Powerball drawing, a ticket with more than $1 million was sold in Orange County, and the next jackpot climbs to $1.73 billion.

The winning numbers for the $1.56 billion Powerball jackpot, drawn on Monday, Oct. 9, were: 67, 34, 46, 55, 16. The Powerball number is 14, and the PowerPlay Multiplier is 3X.

Only one ticket matching five of those numbers was drawn. It was sold at a Lake Forest 7-Eleven and is worth $1,064,543, according to the California Lottery.

There have been 35 consecutive drawings since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022. The largest jackpot ever was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.

The scarcity of Powerball jackpot winners reflects the game’s daunting odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

The $1.73 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing Wednesday night would be an estimated $756.6 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.