The Bay Bridge is pictured on July 30, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities in San Francisco say a man was killed and four other people were injured when the car they were in was rear-ended by a pickup on the Bay Bridge.

A highway patrol official says a gray Infiniti was traveling westbound around 3 a.m. Sunday when it stopped in lanes possibly due to a mechanical problem. Moments later, a white pickup truck crashed into the Infiniti. The car’s driver and two passengers were hospitalized with major but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 22-year-old male passenger died. The car’s driver, a 22-year-old woman, was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.