MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a mountain climbing guide has died and at least four other people have been injured while trying to summit California’s Mount Shasta in treacherous conditions over the past two days.

The Siskyou County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Jillian Webster and two people she was leading fell up to 2,500 feet on Monday morning.

Webster died and the man and woman with her are hospitalized. Later in the day, two other climbers suffered 1,000-foot falls and were hospitalized.

Shasta, located north of San Francisco, is the fifth-highest mountain in California.

Authorities say snow and ice stemming from a weekend cold spell have made it dangerous and they urge climbers to stay away until conditions improve.