One person is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a plane went down in southwest Riverside County Tuesday afternoon.

The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed just after 2 p.m. after taking off from the county-owned French Valley Airport near Murrieta.

Shortly after the crash, Cal Fire confirmed that the plane went down, leaving an undetermined amount of passengers trapped inside.

Around 3 p.m., the agency announced that four people were in the plane when it went down. Three were taken to a local hospital by ambulance, but the fourth was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person died and several others were hurt after a plane went down near the French Valley Airport near Murrieta on July 4, 2023. (KTLA)

The identity of the person who was killed has not yet been released.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

A preliminary investigation report is expected to be released Wednesday, the FAA said in a statement.