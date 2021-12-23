1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Burlington Coat Factory in NoHo; suspect killed by police

Two people, including a shooting suspect, were killed at a Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood late Thursday morning.

The incident took place around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Victory and Laurel Canyon boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police initially received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon, then received additional calls indicating there was a shooting in progress, LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell said in an afternoon briefing.

Officers arrived at the location and began a looking for a gunman.

“While conducting that search for the suspect, the officers encountered an individual who was in the process of assaulting another, and an officer involved shooting occurred,” Spell said. “The suspect was struck by gunfire and was subsequently taken into custody.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and declared two people dead at the scene.

One of the people who died was the suspect, who was shot and killed by police, according to LAPD.

“Right now there is an indication of one suspect,” Spell said.

Authorities earlier said the two deceased include a man and a woman. It wasn’t immediately clear which one was the suspect.

A woman with moderate-to-serious injuries was taken to a trauma center. It wasn’t immediately known if she’d been shot.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and surveillance footage will be reviewed. No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.