California
Cancer patient in coronavirus quarantine fears she’ll miss her chemo treatment
USC to hold classes online for 3 days as a test amidst coronavirus outbreak
Amber Alert canceled after boy, mother found safe
Video
21 people test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Calif.
Video
Murder toll in Tijuana surpasses 300 in 2020
More California Headlines
Trump admin. will send troops to border ahead of asylum policy decision
Video
Man nearly killed running across dark freeway after shooting at cops
Video
Deputies respond to SoCal Costco after shoppers become upset over bottled water shortage
Video
Coast Guard will fly test kits to cruise ship held off coast of San Francisco
6 travelers to Italy from Mexicali, Tijuana appear to have coronavirus
LA announces 6 new coronavirus cases, declares state of emergency
Video
Riverside County wildfire grows to more than 100 acres, threatens homes
Video
Calif. UPS worker accused of plotting mass shooting, stockpiling weapons
LA County DA’s husband waves gun at Black Lives Matter protesters
Video
Sanders commands lead in Calif. polls, making some Democratic lawmakers nervous
Video