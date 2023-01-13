(KTXL) — In his address reviewing the state budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom briefly touched on California’s ongoing effort to introduce digital driver’s licenses.

A few states have already developed their own digital wallets, which let users carry around a “mobile Driver’s License”, abbreviated mDL, an official version of their driver’s license on their smartphone.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles said it intends to launch a pilot program late this spring with up to 150,000 participants.

Can I put my California digital driver’s license into my Wallet app?

The DMV said that in addition to creating its own “state-of-the-art mobile wallet,” the state intends to allow the digital driver’s license to be integrated into products like Apple or Android Wallet.

Can I fly with a California digital driver’s license?

According to the DMV, those participating in the pilot program this spring may be able to use it at some airports.

“The DMV is working with major California airports and TSA so frequent flyers between select airports should be able to participate during the pilot,” the DMV told FOX 40 News. “…Currently, only certain TSA Pre-check lanes in designated airports have mDL readers.”

Can I buy alcohol or make other age-restricted purchases with a California digital driver’s license?

According to the department, digital IDs will allow users to make age-restricted purchases such as alcohol, provided that a business has a standards-complaint digital ID reader.

The department said it’s working with bars, restaurants, convenience stores and law enforcement to gauge interest and their ability to take mDLs.

“For the digital credential to be beneficial to Californians, there needs to be an ecosystem of entities that are able and willing to accept it,” the DMV said to FOX 40 News.

Will other states accept the California digital driver’s license?

According to the California DMV, the digital wallet is being developed to “international standards” with the intention that the identification will be accepted not just in other states but by other countries.

The DMV said California does not currently accept other states’ digital licenses as proof of identity.

Can I put other state products and passes into my California digital wallet?

Some states’ official digital wallets carry more official documents than just basic identification. For example, Louisiana’s digital wallet app also carries official digital versions of COVID-19 vaccine cards, concealed carry permits and state hunting licenses.

The California DMV said it is looking into integrating state products and services.