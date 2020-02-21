California agrees to spend $50M to help kids who can’t read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California will spend $50 million for literary instruction at dozens of poor performing schools to settle a lawsuit that claimed the state hasn’t done enough to help students learn to read.

The suit filed in 2017 on behalf of students and teachers claimed state had not followed suggestions from its own report on the problem from years earlier.

The settlement announced Thursday outlines a three-year grant program to improve reading and writing instruction at 75 schools.

The state will also create a framework for literacy education that includes the hiring of reading coaches and the formation of an expanded learning program during the school day.