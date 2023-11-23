(FOX40.COM) — California 4th-grade students and their families will have free access to even more parks through the free California State Park Adventure Pass program, the California Department of Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday.

The program, now in its third year, is expanding to cover 54 state parks, up from 19, and valid from September 1 to August 31 the year that a California student is in fourth grade or a “fourth-grade equivalent.”

At participating parks, the pass entitles holders to a waiver of the vehicle entrance fee or a waiver of a per-person entrance fee, including up to three adults, and all children, 15 years of age and younger, with the fourth-grade child.

“We launched the California State Park Adventure Pass in 2021 to provide fourth graders and their families with more opportunities to reap the mental, physical, and social-emotional health benefits of time spent outdoors,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “Now, we’re expanding the Adventure Pass– nearly tripling the number of gorgeous California State Parks and historic sites fourth graders are able to visit and increasing their access to valuable hands-on, experiential learning opportunities in the process.”

Passes can be claimed by the parent or guardian of a fourth-grade student in the “Passes” section on ReserveCalifornia.com, at a State Parks Pass Sales Office or by calling (800) 444-7275.