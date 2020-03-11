Prop. 13: Calif. voters reject $15 billion school upgrade bond

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California voters have rejected a $15 billion bond to renovate the state’s aging schools.

Proposition 13, the only statewide measure on last week’s primary ballot, would have provided funds for new construction and repairs at campuses dealing with problems like leaky roofs, old wiring and mold. It needed a simple majority to pass. But the “no” votes had a comfortable lead immediately after the March 3 election and only tightened slightly as several million additional ballots were counted.

Updated vote tallies Tuesday showed the question with only 46% support.

Opponents said California has a large budget surplus and shouldn’t borrow more money.