Calif. voters can now switch party affiliation on election day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will be able to change their party affiliation and update their address at polling stations in the upcoming March 3 Democratic primary.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the measure into law on Thursday, and it takes effect immediately.

The change was particularly sought by Democrats. It will allow the state’s 5.6 million independent voters to register with a party by filling out just one form on election day.

Democratic presidential campaigns hope the law will boost the number of registered Democrats and participation in their primary.

Independent voters can also explicitly request a Democratic ballot if they wish to vote in the primary but not change their voter registration.