Calif. prisons suspend visits over coronavirus concerns

Six people were injured after a riot broke out at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in Otay Mesa Friday night.

SAN DIEGO — The California Department of Corrections has suspended visits at state prisons in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the agency announced Wednesday.

Normal visiting will be canceled until further notice, but overnight family visits will be held as scheduled.

The agency says there are no suspected or confirmed cases of the virus within its institutions.

“CDCR values visitation as an essential part of rehabilitation, but at this time the Department must make difficult decisions in order to protect the health and wellness of all who live in, work in, and visit state prisons,” the department said in a statement.