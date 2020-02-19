Calif. bill bars insurers from declining fire coverage

A Cal Fire firefighter sprays water on a home next to a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 9, 2018 in Magalia, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Owners of California homes that meet new safety standards would be guaranteed fire insurance coverage under an Assembly bill introduced on Tuesday.

The legislation from lawmakers and the California insurance commissioner aims to provide relief for homeowners in high-risk fire areas who are rejected for coverage.

The bill would set new “fire-hardening” standards for homes and require insurers to offer financial incentives for safety upgrades.

The industry says devastating fires have jeopardized their profitability and capability to provide coverage. It has led to a large spike in companies not renewing policies.