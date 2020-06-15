Calif. attorney general proposes statewide police reforms

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said Monday it was reviewing recommendations and taking steps to enact new policies after California Attorney Xavier Becerra outlines a statewide police reform agenda.

On Monday, Becerra laid out a police reform agenda largely aligns with the “8 Can’t Wait Campaign.”

The recommendations call on law enforcement agencies across the state to, among other things:

Require peace officers to intervene if they witness a fellow officer using unnecessary force

Ban chokeholds

Require de-escalation tactics before resorting to force

Adopt a use of force matrix

Require a vocal warning

Prohibit shooting at a moving vehicle unless it is to stop an immediate deadly threat

Only use deadly force as a last resort

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department was one of several local agencies to recently ban the use of the carotid restraint, a chokehold that Bacerra wants to ban.

Becerra’s police reform agenda also calls for training around bias by proxy, when a person calls the police and makes a false claim about someone based on personal bias.

“We cannot afford to ignore realities faced by black Americans and people of color in this nation and in our state,” said Becerra. “With Americans across the country standing up against injustice and racism, we have been called to reckon with systemic failures that cause and allow police misconduct.”

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department told FOX 5 Monday it has been conducting training on de-escalation, verbal warnings and the use of deadly force.

In the wake of the attorney general’s recommendations, the sheriff’s department said in a statement it is reviewing the proposed reforms:

“We take seriously all of the recommendations and are taking steps to review or enact the ones we do not have in place. Our expectation, training and practice is that deputies will intervene when they observe another deputy or officer using excessive force. We are currently putting that into policy.”