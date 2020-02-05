Cal State San Marcos, CSU to pay $240K to settle pro-life lawsuit

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — The California State University system and Cal State San Marcos agreed to pay $240,000 to settle a lawsuit challenging their refusal to use student fees to fund a pro-life speaker on campus, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday.

University officials also agreed to change their policy to make sure that future funding decisions are “viewpoint neutral” and do not discriminate against particular causes.

Sudent Nathan Apodaca sued the school in 2017 after he and his anti-abortion group Students for Life were denied a $500 grant to host a well-known pro-life speaker.

Neither the Chancellor’s Office or Cal State San Marcos responded to requests for comment about the settlement.