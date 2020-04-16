Cal State San Marcos appoints new provost

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Cal State San Marcos appointed Carl Kemnitz as its next provost and vice president for academic affairs Wednesday, replacing interim provost Ranjeeta Basu.

Kemnitz will assume his new position on July 1.

As provost, he will be responsible for managing academic affairs while overseeing the deans of the university as well as the division’s academic associate vice presidents and the vice provost.

“Dr. Kemnitz strongly believes in the teacher-scholar model, is a strong faculty advocate and is driven by the success of students,” CSUSM President Ellen Neufeldt said. “He joins me as a champion for shared governance, innovation, diversity and inclusive excellence. He will be a true advocate for our students, our faculty and our staff, not only internally but externally with our community partners, leaders and donors.”

Kemnitz comes to CSUSM from San Jose State, where he served as senior vice provost for academic affairs since 2015.

“I am thrilled and grateful to be joining such an extraordinary campus community where everyone is so passionate and committed to student success,” Kemnitz said. “I can’t wait to begin working with the entire campus community and help CSUSM emerge from these challenging times stronger than ever.”

Before joining San Jose State, Kemnitz served in a variety of faculty and administrative roles at Cal State Bakersfield, including associate vice president for academic programs and dean of undergraduate studies.

Kemnitz has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Occidental College and a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He completed a postdoctoral research fellowship at the University of Washington.