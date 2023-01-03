SAN DIEGO – Hold up your mocktails and get ready to say, “cheers!” Yelp has revealed the top bar in California to celebrate Dry January, and it’s right here in San Diego.

Dry January is a yearly trend where people give up alcohol for the first month of the year. And for anyone looking to abstain from adult beverages, Kindred in South Park can help you keep your resolution while still enjoying a tasty drink.

The bar is located at 1503 30th Street and is open every day of the week, according to its Yelp page. It is classified as a cocktail bar with vegan and American food.

The online menu features what it calls “zero-proof” drinks that contain no alcohol.

Here are some of the bar’s mocktails:

Miracle cure – pineapple, lime, coconut, passionfruit, Thai basil, lemongrass and charcoal

Zombie prescription – pineapple turmeric shrub, grapefruit, lemon, cinnamon, ginger and agave

Amalfi spritz – bitter orange and peace aperitif

Verdita – pineapple, lime, serrano, chili, mint and cilantro

Kindred currently has 4.5 stars on Yelp with over 1,500 reviews.

To come up with the list, Yelp identified businesses in its bars category with reviews that included “mocktail” and “non-alcohol,” then ranked those establishments based on several factors. Read more about Yelp’s methodology here.