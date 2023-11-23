SAN DIEGO — While Black Friday kicks off the annual holiday shopping season with blockbuster deals, Small Business Saturday celebrates all things local and some neighborhoods in San Diego are offering special promotions to get people out to support independent stores.

Initially launched by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday has quickly grown into an annual tradition, with consumers spending billions every year on the occasion to help prop up brick-and-mortar spots. This year, Small Business Saturday lands on Nov. 25.

For those that want to hold off on the blockbuster department store deals to support their neighborhood businesses, here are some communities to visit that are going all out for their small businesses, including with giveaways, prizes and other special offerings.

North Park

North Park is one of the hearts of small business in San Diego County, with dozens of unique boutiques and shops. In the spirit of shopping local, North Park is pulling out all the stops, including with deals on their goods and services. There are also local giveaways, including a “Shop Local” goodie bag by NPMS at MILA and scoops of delicious ice cream from Hammond’s Gourmet Ice Cream.

North Park’s festivities will kick off at 11 a.m. with a special appearance from San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. A list of all the deals and happenings in North Park Saturday can be found here.

Chula Vista

Starting Saturday, the season of shopping local will kick off in Chula Vista. From local clothing and jewelry to specialty shops, downtown Chula Vista along Third Avenue — from H Street to E Street — will be a flurry with people shopping for that gift to check of their list on the occasion. According to the Downtown Chula Vista Association, participating stores will also be offering special holiday deals.

Ocean Beach

The Ocean Beach Main Street Association will be hosting a “beachy” bingo scavenger hunt for shoppers on Small Business Saturday, encouraging people to check out one of the many local businesses in the neighborhood for a handful of prizes like gift cards or OB merchandise. For those that do not want to participate in the hunt, the association will also have a booth at the OB Mall where shoppers can show receipts of $50 or more for the chance to win gift cards and a holiday basket.

The OB celebrations will start at 10 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. More about the event can be found here.

Carlsbad Village

The Carlsbad Village Association is going the extra mile for shoppers this Saturday, with contests, free giveaways and more than $1,000 in prizes. Shop along Carlsbad Village’s “Mainstreet” and visitors are not likely to be far from a deal. According to the Carlsbad Village Association, nearly every locally owned store in the area will be participating in the celebrations. And if that was not enough, award-winning pianist Robert Parker will be playing some holiday tunes for all to hear.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to first stop by the local association’s booth at the corner of Grand Avenue and State Street to get more details about the event before heading to stores. More information can be found here.

Fallbrook

The annual Village Artisan Faire will return to Fallbrook this Saturday. The event, which primarily features handmade products and art for sale, is perfect for those that want to find a unique, artisanal gift for a loved one. Even if you are not shopping, with live entertainment and holiday treats like a free photo with Santa Claus, it is a perfect way to spend the day with the whole family.

The Village Artisan Faire will be held on Main Avenue in downtown Fallbrook from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information about the event can be found here.

Escondido

Downtown Escondido will be the perfect place for those who want to walk, shop and eat local on Saturday, as the local business association is hosting a special bingo game. On top of sales and various giveaways, every store visited is another stamp for shoppers to put towards special prizes from participating Escondido businesses. During the event, there will also be a photo booth, carolers and more.

The celebrations will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those that want to participate in the bingo game can pick up a card at the Heritage Garden on the corner of E Grand Avenue and Juniper Street. More information from the Escondido Downtown Business Association can be found here.

Little Italy

For Little Italy, Small Business Saturday is running all season long across its many boutiques, galleries and other shops. According to Little Italy Association, participating businesses in the neighborhood will be offering in-store specials and discounts for shoppers, including longer business hours to make sure that everyone can find a one-of-a-kind item for a loved one.