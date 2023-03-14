SAN DIEGO — Pie lovers and math lovers, rejoice — today is your day.

Tuesday is National Pi Day and pizza (pie) spots around San Diego are joining in on the festivities by offering deals to celebrate.

Pi Day celebrates the mathematical constant π or pi — the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter — on a date appropriately abbreviated 3/14.

Locally and nationally, pizza restaurants and pie shops join in on the festivities, offering discounts and sometimes even free slices.

Below are some restaurants and stores with locations in the San Diego are that have announced they are offering Pi Day deals:

San Diego Chicken Pie Shop: Chicken pies for $3.14 for to-go orders.

Chicken pies for $3.14 for to-go orders. 7-Eleven: Any whole pizza for $3.14 for 7Rewards members. Limit two per customer.

Any whole pizza for $3.14 for 7Rewards members. Limit two per customer. Blaze Pizza: One Build Your Own 11-inch pizza for $3.14 when you download the Blaze app and join Blaze Rewards.

One Build Your Own 11-inch pizza for $3.14 when you download the Blaze app and join Blaze Rewards. California Pizza Kitchen: One 7-inch pizza for $3.14 for rewards members.

One 7-inch pizza for $3.14 for rewards members. Fresh Brothers: One personal one-topping pizza with online promo code PIDAY.

One personal one-topping pizza with online promo code PIDAY. North Italia: Offering locally inspired pizzas from Mar. 14 to Apr. 10 to celebrate Pi Day.

Offering locally inspired pizzas from Mar. 14 to Apr. 10 to celebrate Pi Day. Papa Johns : Buy any large regular price one-topping pizza, get a second for $3.14 with online promo code PIDAY.

: Buy any large regular price one-topping pizza, get a second for $3.14 with online promo code PIDAY. Pieology : Pie Life Reward members will receive 3.14x points on Pi Day orders.

: Pie Life Reward members will receive 3.14x points on Pi Day orders. The Pie Hole: Get a free pie hole at the Santa Monica, Del Mar, La Costa and Pacific Beach locations.

Some other large national pizza chains like Little, Caesars, Pizza Hut and Domino’s did not announce any specific Pi Day deals.

All Pi Day deals are subject to availability and may vary at individual locations.