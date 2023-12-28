SAN DIEGO — For those looking to ring in the New Year in all out brunch-style, San Diego County is the place to be.

From bottomless mimosas to specially crafted avocado toast and an array of eggs benedict variations, local spots across the region will be welcoming brunch-goers on the first day of 2024.

To help narrow down your options, FOX 5 has compiled a list of some brunch spots across the county. Here’s a look at some tasty choices:

North County

— High/Low (Oceanside): While taking in the views of the Oceanside Pier, this brunch spot serves up vegan banana pancakes, Hawaiian fried rice, and what they call the “Ultimate Oside Breakfast Burrito.” For those looking to sip champagne, High/Low makes in-house fresh juices that should pair well.

— Dini’s Bistro (Carlsbad): Peer out into the ocean while sipping on a Dini’s Bloody Mary, which can be made “caliente-style” with jalapeno vodka and a tajin rim for those looking to start their year on a spicy note. For bites, there’s the “Ultimate Benedini” — a Filet mignon, poached eggs, English muffin, and béarnaise.

— Swami’s Cafe Encinitas 101 (Encinitas): This popular SoCal breakfast and lunch chain opened its very first location on Highway 101 in Encinitas in 1998. Now with a whopping 10 locations across the county, this brunch spot has become a local favorite. Breathe in the salty ocean air at this spot while enjoying an omelet, sandwich, burrito or another New Years Day option.

San Diego

— Arely’s French Bakery Cafe (Clairemont): If you want variety, this spot — which doubles as a restaurant and bakery — has it all. Start the year saying “oui, oui” while enjoying quiche, crepes, paninis, or French toast and waffles. When it comes to beverages, there’s espresso lattes, cold brew and even a mimosa flight.

— Little Lion Cafe (Sunset Cliffs): Located adjacent to the coast and just a quick walk to San Diego’s iconic Sunset Cliffs, this brunch spot serves some unique dishes like the “Shalashuka” — two eggs, baked in in spiced tomatoes, topped with feta and radish. For champagne drinkers, their “Not-So-Little Mimosa” is perfect for a 2024 cheers.

— Snooze, an A.M. Eatery (Hillcrest): This vibrant, retro brunch chain, which also has locations in both Del Mar and La Jolla, serves bubbles, mocktails, bloody Mary’s, fresh juices, and more. When it comes to eats, there’s much to chose from in the form of benedicts, breakfast plates, plant based items, as well as a specials menu.

East County

— Janet’s Cafe (El Cajon): This restaurant has been serving the community since 1994, with a menu that’s filled with homemade family recipes. When it comes to food, brunch eaters might go for one of their country breakfast plates, south of the border options, or one of their many sandwiches. Prefer takeout brunch? Janet’s Cafe offers curbside pickup.

— Farmer’s Table (La Mesa): Planning to brunch with a group New Years Day? This spot is offering exclusive bloody Mary pitchers topped off with an assortment of tantalizing items like short rib skewers, bacon-wrapped shrimp and truffle arugula. There’s also a Farmer’s Table location in San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood and in Chula Vista.

— Jay’s Southern Cafe (Alpine): Though they are known for their barbeque, this restaurant is also serving up an array of country-style brunch dishes. For instance, there’s the “Southern Grits” with cheddar cheese, bacon and jalapenos. Also on the menu, “Chicken and Waffles” — a country classic to ring in New Years Day.

South Bay

— Sunday Breakfast Society (Chula Vista): Even though the holiday doesn’t fall on a Sunday, this brunch spot will be open as it is seven days a week. While dining at this pink-filled posh spot, brunch-goers can start 2024 eating avocado toast, chilaquiles with birria, or maybe you’d prefer their “Fluffy Mini Pancakes.”

— Kimball Coastal Eatery (National City): From Irish coffees and mimosas to classic screwdrivers, brunch-goers can enjoy all the breakfast cocktails at this spot. Planning a New Years Day brunch date? The “Kimball Breakfast Board for Two” includes a little bit of everything.

— Rose D Amour Cafe (Chula Vista): Think coffee shop mixed with Mexican favorites — that combo is what can be expected at this South Bay cafe. When it comes to bites, diners can indulge in sweet crepes, an omelet, or bite into an authentic burrito.

Happy News Years, San Diego. Enjoy your first brunch of 2024.