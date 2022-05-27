SAN DIEGO — Gas costs $6 a gallon in San Diego and across California, but so far there’s no sign that it will keep Memorial Day travelers from hitting the road.

The statewide average for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline sat just below $6.08 Friday, according to AAA, setting a new record for California on the day many drivers packed up the kids and the car for a road trip. San Diego’s average cost per gallon sat around $6.02, not far behind a record-high set Tuesday.

Whether you’re looking to fill up before you leave town, visiting San Diego for the weekend or just trying to get through a staycation with a few bucks left in your bank account, you’re probably wondering where to fill up for a (relatively) low cost.

GasBuddy is a helpful tool: On its app and website, you can check the latest prices and find the lowest cost at a reasonable distance from your home or work.

We found the best deals around the region as of Friday morning. Note that many prices are cash-only, but at this point, it might be worth hitting up a fee-free ATM before you fill up. Also keep in mind that getting gas at Costco requires a membership.

No options nearby? We have more on finding deals close to home below this list.

GasBuddy’s cheapest San Diego gas prices:

Valley Center – $5.19 at Horizon Fuel Center

31267 Valley Center Rd Otay Mesa – $5.43 at 7-Eleven (cash)

8395 Otay Mesa Rd Escondido – $5.44 at Son’s Auto Service (cash)

445 W 5th Avenue Escondido – $5.44 at C Stop (cash)

434 W 5th Ave El Cajon – $5.49 at Sycuan Market (cash)

4915 Dehesa Road Point Loma – $5.49 at Summit Gasoline (cash)

3580 Sports Arena Boulevard Chula Vista – $5.49 at San Diego Gasoline (cash)

898 Broadway Chula Vista – $5.49 at Costco

1144 Broadway Chula Vista – $5.55 at ARCO (cash)

1725 Broadway Spring Valley – $5.55 at Circle Market

3504 Bancroft Drive

Maybe you don’t see a station that’s a reasonable drive from your place. We’ve got you covered.

We recommend the “Local Prices” list on the righthand side of GasBuddy’s San Diego page to find an option that suits you. Not only does it have all the major cities in the county, but also a long list of neighborhoods within the city of San Diego itself.

Here are some additional deals from major communities around the region.

Chula Vista

$5.56 (cash) at The Tote on 4430 Main Street

on 4430 Main Street $5.56 at Costco on 895 E H Street

City Heights

$5.69 (cash) at United Oil on 3937 El Cajon Boulevard

Kearny Mesa

$5.89 (cash) at MegaFuel on 7153 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard

on 7153 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard $5.89 (cash) at 76 on 7647 Balboa Avenue

La Mesa

$5.59 at Costco on 8125 Fletcher Parkway

on 8125 Fletcher Parkway $5.67 (cash) at Super Star on 6085 Lake Murray Boulevard

Oceanside

$5.66 (cash) at Mohsen on 3213 Mission Avenue

on 3213 Mission Avenue $5.66 (cash) at Mohsen on 628 S Coast Highway

Pacific Beach

$5.59 (cash) at Mobil on 4404 Ingraham Street

on 4404 Ingraham Street $5.75 at Valero on 4342 Ingraham Street

Poway

$5.65 at Costco on 12155 Tech Center Drive

on 12155 Tech Center Drive $5.65 (cash) at Phillips 66 on 12462 Poway Road

Spring Valley

$5.55 at San Diego Gasoline on 2615 Sweetwater Springs Boulevard