SAN DIEGO — At this point, it feels more surprising when San Diego doesn’t set a new record for the cost of a gallon of gas.

The region did it again Saturday: Drivers started the weekend paying about $5.89 on average, the highest total ever for San Diego County, according to AAA. California set its own new high mark at about $5.84.

Those prices reflect the average cost of a gallon of self-serve, regular gas. Signs in some parts of the county already display prices well over $6.

While state lawmakers consider sending tax rebate checks and other forms of financial relief, San Diego residents are thinking more strategically about where to fill up. “GasBuddy,” “Costco gas price” and “cheap gas near me” were all rising search terms in the region Saturday, according to Google.

GasBuddy is a website and app that helps people find the lowest gas prices near them. It collects data from drivers around the area, listing the price of a gallon and what time it was reported.

We compiled a list of the best deals around the region as of Saturday morning. Note that some prices are cash-only, and that filling up at Costco requires a membership. Read on for tips about finding options that are closer to your home or work.

GasBuddy’s cheapest San Diego gas prices:

Valley Center – $5.19 at Horizon Fuel Center

31267 Valley Center Rd El Cajon – $5.35 (cash) at Sycuan Market

4915 Dehesa Road Chula Vista – $5.39 at Costco

895 E H Street National City – $5.39 (cash) at Sinclair

10 Osborn Street Otay Mesa – $5.39 (cash) at Noil

1605 Cactus Road Lemon Grove – $5.39 (cash) at CFO

7180 Broadway Mission Valley – $5.45 at Costco

2345 Fenton Parkway Carmel Mountain Ranch – $5.49 at Costco

12350 Carmel Mountain Road Chula Vista – $5.49 (cash) at ARCO

3190 Main Street

Whether you don’t have a Costco card or you don’t live nearby, we realize this list of nine stations alone won’t serve everyone’s needs.

We’d recommend using the “Local Prices” list on the righthand side of GasBuddy’s San Diego page to find an option that uniquely suits you. That list contains all the major cities in the county but also a long list of neighborhoods within the city itself.

Here are some top finds from the lists dedicated to specific communities:

Chula Vista

$5.47 (cash) at San Diego Gasoline on 898 Broadway

$5.49 (cash) at ARCO on 3190 Main Street

City Heights

$5.59 at Speedway Express on 4330 Orange Avenue

El Cajon

$5.53 (cash) at ARCO on 1245 W Main Street

$5.53 (cash) at Golden State on 181 N 2nd Street

Kearny Mesa

$5.49 (cash) at E B K Fuel on 5345 Kearny Villa Road

Oceanside

$5.57 (cash) at Oceana Gasoline & Auto Care on 502 S El Camino Real

Pacific Beach

$5.67 (cash) at Vons on 1680 Garnet Avenue

Poway

$5.59 (cash) at Phillips 66 on 12462 Poway Road

Spring Valley

$5.49 at Circle Market on 3504 Bancroft Driv

Santee

$5.63 at 7-Eleven on 9750 Cuyamaca Street