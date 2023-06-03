SAN DIEGO — Summer is around the corner, which hopefully means warmer temperatures and more sun in the San Diego area.

Pleasant weather sets the mood when it comes to doing things like eating outdoors.

If you are a foodie looking for a place to enjoy your meal, here are some spots to visit with a picturesque outdoor setting:

Covewood

Take in shoreline views of Mission Bay at San Diego Mission Bay Resort’s signature restaurant Covewood. The location offers outdoor dining patio, cozy fireplaces and a fine variety of food and drinks.

Covewood in Mission Bay (Alexa Forshay Salcido)

Vessel Restaurant & Bar

Located at the tip of Shelter Island at Kona Kai Resort & Spa, Vessel is a casual, chic atmosphere that overlooks a garden, marina and bay. The restaurant has an outdoor dining patio and 360° bar at its center.

Vessel Restaurant & Bar on Shelter Island (Allie Swearingen)

Mustangs & Burros

The coastal Baja-inspired restaurant and bar located at the Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa offers a natural feel combined with a brick fireplace environment. It features a spacious patio for diners who want to eat outdoors.

Mustangs & Burros in La Jolla (Hailee Dayfield)

Adelaide

Guests are presented with oceanic views and coastal culinary influence from the restaurant at L’Auberge Del Mar resort.

Adelaide in Del Mar. (Hailee Dayfield)

Tequila Bar & Grille

Chow down on Baja Cali-inspired dishes or sip an authentic margarita while enjoying impressive marina views at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina near Gaslamp District and Seaport Village.

Tequila Bar & Grille in downtown San Diego (Gabrielle Savage)