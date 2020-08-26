‘We’ve got to embrace technology’: Local company shows off fire protection tools

SAN DIEGO – As fires rage on in Northern California, a San Diego business owner is urging firefighters and residents to do more to protect their homes.

Steve Conboy, who owns Carlsbad-based Mighty Fire Breaker, demonstrated potential firefighting equipment Tuesday, including his company’s drone technology and a chemical spray that can be used to fight fires.

He argues the company has crafted a safer option for the benefit of local fire houses.

“What we’re trying to do is show fire departments that we don’t have to put our pilots at risk — helicopter pilots — to fight a dragon,” Conboy said.

As of Tuesday, California wildfires have scorched hundreds of miles in the state, burning some 1,300 homes and killing at least seven people, according to the Associated Press. Even as crews continue to tamp down wildfires statewide, evacuation orders remain in place for roughly 170,000 residents.

In July, Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out the state’s investments in wildfire preparedness systems. That included the acquisition of new Black Hawk helicopters, cameras and modeling technology in addition to hiring a fleet of full-time and seasonal firefighters.

The city also said it has made a number of recent investments to prepare for wildfires. Among them:

Eight new fire engines;

Two brush engines;

A Firehawk helicopter;

and a $13.7 million helicopter hangar.

In his demonstration, Conboy showcased company technology, headlined by its “Fire Inhibitor” spray, a chemical formula used as a fire break to shut down fires. The formula was sprayed on a model home Tuesday while the surrounding area was set ablaze

“We’ve got to embrace technology,” he said. “We can’t just throw more labor at it. We’re losing guys.”

Homeowner Brody Richter said the technology could be “really helpful” for some.

“A lot of people already prepare up in the forest for a wildfire,” Richter said. “They create a safety space around their house but if you had a spray like this it could just help fires from spreading so quickly.”

Asked about Mighty Fire Breaker, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Dept. official said the department is satisfied with its own unmanned aerial systems.