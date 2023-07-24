Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has sold both of their Mission Valley shopping centers, the company announced Friday. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has sold both of their Mission Valley shopping centers, the company announced Friday.

The two parcels, which are located on opposite sides of Mission Center Road, were sold to two separate buyers for a combined $290 million.

Westfield Mission Valley East, which includes businesses like Target, the AMC Mission Valley 20 movie theater and Nordstrom Rack, was sold to Lowe Enterprises and Real Capital Solutions.

Mission Valley West, which hosts Trader Joe’s, Old Navy, Puesto and other businesses, was sold to Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc., URW said in a news release.

In total, the two Mission Valley shopping centers make up 1.5 million square feet of space.

The shopping centers opened in the early 1960s, with their last significant renovation happening in the 1990s, according to URW.

Lowe Enterprises also owns the Town and Country resort in Mission Valley, located near the Fashion Valley mall.