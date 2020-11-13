‘We just don’t have a choice’: Restaurant plans to defy purple tier restrictions

SAN DIEGO — Starting Saturday, all restaurants, gyms and places of worship in San Diego County must shut down indoor operations due to the county falling into the purple tier. But some businesses are threatening to defy the health orders.

Rudford’s Restaurant on El Cajon Boulevard in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood has been working around the clock since the 1940s and this year has been the toughest yet.

“We’ve done everything,” owner Jeff Kasha said. “We’ve done the dividers. We’ve done the masks. We’ve done the social distancing.”

“We’re on about the fourth or fifth shutdown of taking away what’s been given to us,” Nick Kasha said. “It just seems like a roller coaster and a revolving door and there’s just no end in sight.”

The restaurant isn’t turning hard against the health orders; they will provide outdoor seating. But if customers ask to sit inside because of the cold or wet weather, they will have a booth standing by.

“We’re scared too,” Nick said. “We don’t know what the consequences are but for us, we just don’t have a choice.”

For ten months, Jeff and Nick have been working around the clock to dig out from the last revenue from the early lockdowns. Now, they say firing their staff of 45 again is just too hard and they will not do it. At Rudford’s, they will remain open as it is now.

“The anxiety is, am I going to pay my bills?” Jeff said. “The anxiety is, am I going to pay my employees?”

“We haven’t had the health department come here,” Nick said. “We haven’t had anybody come check on us. We haven’t anybody do a walk-through and see what they’re doing.”